VOIVOD - Video Of Suprise Live Set On Quebec City Street Corner Posted

Canadian metal legends Voivod played a surprise set at a Pop-Up FEQ presented by SiriusXM on July 15th in Quebec City, Quebec on the corner of Saint-Joseph Est / Monseigneur-Gauvreau streets. Check out footage below.

After a successful run of festival dates and with work on their much anticipated new studio album underway, Voivod will return to Europe one more time in September/October in order to promote their latest mini-CD release, Post Society EP. Support will come from Germany’s Earth Ship.

Tour dates:

July

22 - Baie-Saint-Paul, QC - Le Festif!

September

9 - Montreal, QC - Wings of Metal Festival (Sold Out)

September (with Earth Ship)

27 - Bologna, Italy - Locomotiv Club

28 - Roma, Italy - Traffic Club, Italy

29 - Giavera del Montello, Italy - Benicio Live Gigs

30 - Mezzago, Italy - Bloom

October (with Earth Ship)

2 - Pula, Croatia - Club Uljanik

3 - Zagreb, Croatia - Industrial Bar

4 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

5 - Belgrade, Serbia - Dom Omladine

6 - Brasov, Romania - Club Rockstadt

7 - Cluj-Napoca, Romania - Flying Circus

8 - Kosice, Slovakia - Collosseum

9 - Ostrava, Czech Republic - Barrak Music Club

10 - Wroclaw, Poland - Stara Piwnica

11 - Lodz, Poland - Dom

13 - Göteborg, Sweden - Truckstop Alaska

14 - Stockholm, Sweden - Kraken + The Lurking Fear

15 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Stengade

17 - Deventer, The Netherlands - Burgerweeshuis

20 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

21 - Landshut, Germany - Alte Kaserne

Voivod in Quebec City on July 14th. Photo - Jean-Francois Labrecque

Pictured above having just played a successful show with Metallica in Quebec City this past weekend, drummer Michel “Away” Langevin checked in with an activity update as well as to comment about the European run as follows: “We are really proud to go to Europe for the second time this year, where we will meet old friends and hopefully make new ones in some countries we've never been before! In the meantime, we are trying hard - between festivals here in Quebec - to finish the writing of the new album on time for the recording sessions in August. What a year already! See you soon...”

(Top photo - Gaëlle Beri)