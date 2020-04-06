VOIVOD Working On New Studio Album; Live Record Planned For Fall 2020 Release

Speaking with Agoraphobic News, Voivod drummer Michael "Away" Lengevin confirmed that the band is working on a new studio album, plus they will release a live album in Fall 2020. Check out the interview below.

Away: "We are already writing a new album. The problem we encountered was that Chewy lives a few miles away from Montreal and the roads are blocked these days. He can’t really travel to Montreal and we can’t really travel to where he lives. We are doing a demo, sharing dropbox files. I just downloaded a drum machine app for android and I’m using it to demo the drums because, obviously, I can’t play at home or record at all. But we are moving forward with writing new material which is great! We have just chunks of songs but many of them, and maybe some of them will be collected together eventually. Before everything started with this coronavirus, we already have made a bunch of recording sessions at our studio. So we have some material to pull from improvisations, riffs that Chewy started and we all joined then. There is also material written by everybody that we shared among ourselves. We are slowly gonna build up an album this year."

Sadly, 2019 saw Montreal's legendary Katacombes venue close its doors. On December 28th, 2019 Voivod hit the stage as a last goodbye during a farewell show that also included Painbow, Reanimator and Metalian. Fan-filmed video is available below.