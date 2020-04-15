VOIVOD’s SNAKE Recalls Opening For RUSH In 1990 – “It Was Like A Dream Coming True For Us”

Voivod vocalist Snake was interviewed by Agoraphobic-News and spoke a myriad to topics including the band’s situation during the coronavirus pandemic, opening for Rush in 1990, upcoming live album, and more.

On opening for Rush:

"Opening for Rush was amazing! It was like a dream coming true for us but we were really nervous. Opening for Rush, you know, you set up the level to a certain degree and there were some bands that actually got booed before opening for Rush. So we were really scared of getting booed but actually we did pretty good. We did our stuff and it went really well. The first gig was in Quebec City and we played in Montreal the next day and there was like two days in Toronto after that so we played four shows together. I remember the first show we came back after in the dressing room with the big bottle of champagne, all signed by the guys and I was like: oh my god this is crazy! Really nice people. They treated us like gentlemen. It was fantastic. It was one of the top thing, the highlights of my career. We’re fans in the first place. Just being in their surroundings, looking at them doing sound check I remember Neil Peart’s setting and different kind of resetting, different kind of his drum kit. It was like, my god…we’re in heaven here!”

On new live album:

"I can’t wait to release it. You know, it’s live stuff, picking up from different places, different shows….It’s cool because it’s live. Live is live, there’s nothing you can do about it. Yeah, it’s the fun thing and you might have us something to release as a video soon so hang in there. Something really special but I cannot talk too much about it right now. We figured out to keep ourselves busy during this time.”

Sadly, 2019 saw Montreal's legendary Katacombes venue close its doors. On December 28th, 2019 Voivod hit the stage as a last goodbye during a farewell show that also included Painbow, Reanimator and Metalian. Fan-filmed video is available below.