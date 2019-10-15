VOLBEAT Guitarist ROB CAGGIANO - "We Felt Like THE BEACH BOYS On The Knotfest Tour"

Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano spoke with Ireland's Overdrive about the band's new album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound, and the ongoing tour for the record. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

Q: When playing on a bill such as Knotfest (Slipknot, Gjoira, Behemoth), do you find that crowds are somewhat on the fence, and then by the time you finish the set, you’ve converted them?

Caggiano: "Yes, that happened every night! We felt like The Beach Boys on the Knotfest Tour (laughs). But at the same time, I feel that it worked to our advantage because it was Behemoth, then Gojira, then us and finally Slipknot. If our slot was another heavy, brutal band, the crowd would have been numb by the time Slipknot took to the stage. I feel like we brought something different to that tour. By the end of our set, we see a lot of people, nearly everyone out there with their hands up, dancing or whatever. Just really enjoying what we were doing. Sometimes on that tour when we would walk out on stage we’d see some fucking dude with his middle finger in the air for the whole show, and then by the end of the show, he’s going crazy and is totally into what we’re doing. And if he’s not, his girlfriend is (laughs).

Read the complete interview here.

Volbeat's next show is October 29th in Warsaw, Poland. Find the band's complete live itinerary at this location.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound can be ordered in all formats here, including a 2CD deluxe edition, a special deluxe edition box set, and transparent and blue coloured vinyl limited to 1000 copies each.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound tracklisting:

Deluxe 2CD/Digital:

Disc 1:

"Last Day Under The Sun"

"Pelvis On Fire"

"Rewind The Exit"

"Die To Live" (feat. Neil Fallon)

"When We Were Kids"

"Sorry Sack Of Bones"

"Cloud 9"

"Cheapside Sloggers" (feat. Gary Holt)

"Maybe I Believe"

"Parasite"

"Leviathan"

"The Awakening Of Bonnie Parker"

"The Everlasting"

"7:24"

Disc 2:

"Under The Influence"

"Immortal But Destructible"

"Die To Live"

"Last Day Under The Sun" (Demo)

"Rewind The Exit" (Demo)

"When We Were Kids" (Demo)

"Maybe I Believe" (Demo)

"Leviathan" (Demo)

