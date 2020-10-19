VOLBEAT Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming 27-Song Live Release, Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland

Volbeat have released a new video trailer for the upcoming Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland, available digitally worldwide on November 27 via Republic Records. Watch below.

The new 27-song set features songs recorded during the sold-out German leg of last year’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour, along with two additional tracks recorded earlier on the tour. The album marks the first official live recordings of 11 songs from the band’s latest studio release, Rewind, Replay, Rebound as well as fan favourites from throughout the band’s career played in front of the their die-hard German fans in cities such as Stuttgart, Cologne, and Hamburg. The set, mixed by long time Volbeat collaborator Jacob Hansen, will be available for streaming and download from your favourite digital service. Click here to pre-save.

Leading up to the release of Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutchland, Volbeat will also be streaming three full shows from the Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour via their YouTube channel. The first of these, Live at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, will be streamed on Thursday, October 22. Watch volbeat.dk for complete details.

Germany holds an important place in the story of Volbeat. From playing their first note on German soil at the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen 14 years ago, Germany has embraced the band and lovingly christened themselves the band’s “second home.” Says vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen, “the German audience has always had a special place in our hearts, since the very beginning. They have always supported us and still do. It’s amazing to see the impact the fans have had on Volbeat, we’ve become fans of theirs, too.”

Recently, Volbeat announced their Record Store Day Black Friday release, Hokus Bonus: a vinyl-only compilation of ‘bonus tracks’ from special and international editions of the band’s previous albums. Limited to 3,000 copies, the LP features brand new cover art from long-time Volbeat illustrator Karsten Sand and will be pressed on “Magician’s Smoke” coloured vinyl. Hokus Bonus will also be available November 27 at independent record stores participating in Record Store Day.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland tracklisting:

Intro/"Lola Montez"

"Pelvis On Fire"

"Doc Holliday"

"Sorry Sack Of Bones"

"The Garden's Tale"

"Ring Of Fire"

"Sad Man's Tongue"

"When We Were Kids"

"Slaytan"

"Dead But Rising"

"Fallen"

"Die To Live"

"Seal The Deal"

"For Evigt"

"7:24"

"Cheapside Sloggers"

"Lonesome Rider"

"Parasite"

"The Everlasting"

"Cloud 9"

"Last Day Under The Sun"

"The Devil's Bleeding Crown"

"Leviathan"

"Let It Burn"

"Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza"

"Boa [JDM]"

"Still Counting"

Trailer:

"Cheapside Sloggers" (Live In Stuttgart) video: