VOLBEAT Offer New Album Update - "The Plan Is To Enter The Studio In Late November"; Video

Volbeat's Michael Poulsen and Rob Caggiano sat down with Paul Anthony backstage at Download 2018, to chat about life on the road with Metallica and Alter Bridge, as well as confirming they're working on a new album. Watch the video below:

In a recent interview with eonmusic, guitarist Rob Caggiano talked about Volbeat's upcoming album, due in 2019. "We’re probably going to do the record in two halves; we’re going to do a little bit towards the holidays and finish it after the holidays", said Rob. "So depending on how everything goes, we’ll see how the schedule shapes up. But that’s the most immediate thing in the future; starting and finishing the record."

Read the full interview here.

(Photo - Nathan Gallagher)