VOLBEAT Release "Sorry Sack Of Bones" (Live In Stuttgart) Video From Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland

Volbeat have released a video for "Sorry Sack Of Bones" (Live In Stuttgart) from the Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland release, available digitally worldwide via Republic Records.

The new 27-song set features songs recorded during the sold-out German leg of last year’s Rewind, Replay, Rebound World Tour, along with two additional tracks recorded earlier on the tour. The album marks the first official live recordings of 11 songs from the band’s latest studio release, Rewind, Replay, Rebound as well as fan favourites from throughout the band’s career played in front of the their die-hard German fans in cities such as Stuttgart, Cologne, and Hamburg. The set, mixed by long time Volbeat collaborator Jacob Hansen, is available for streaming and download from your favourite digital service. Click here to save.

Germany holds an important place in the story of Volbeat. From playing their first note on German soil at the Rock Hard Festival in Gelsenkirchen 14 years ago, Germany has embraced the band and lovingly christened themselves the band’s “second home.” Says vocalist/guitarist Michael Poulsen, “the German audience has always had a special place in our hearts, since the very beginning. They have always supported us and still do. It’s amazing to see the impact the fans have had on Volbeat, we’ve become fans of theirs, too.”

Volbeat's Record Store Day Black Friday release, Hokus Bonus, is a vinyl-only compilation of ‘bonus tracks’ from special and international editions of the band’s previous albums. Limited to 3,000 copies, the LP features brand new cover art from long-time Volbeat illustrator Karsten Sand and is pressed on “Magician’s Smoke” coloured vinyl. Hokus Bonus is available today at independent record stores participating in Record Store Day.

Rewind, Replay, Rebound: Live In Deutschland tracklisting:

Intro/"Lola Montez"

"Pelvis On Fire"

"Doc Holliday"

"Sorry Sack Of Bones"

"The Garden's Tale"

"Ring Of Fire"

"Sad Man's Tongue"

"When We Were Kids"

"Slaytan"

"Dead But Rising"

"Fallen"

"Die To Live"

"Seal The Deal"

"For Evigt"

"7:24"

"Cheapside Sloggers"

"Lonesome Rider"

"Parasite"

"The Everlasting"

"Cloud 9"

"Last Day Under The Sun"

"The Devil's Bleeding Crown"

"Leviathan"

"Let It Burn"

"Pool Of Booze, Booze, Booza"

"Boa [JDM]"

"Still Counting"

"Die To Live" (Live In Stuttgart) video:

"Lonesome Rider" (Live In Stuttgart) video:

"Cheapside Sloggers" (Live In Stuttgart) video: