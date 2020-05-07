VOLBEAT To Stream Live From Beyond Hell/Above Heaven Concert Film On May 8

With their current live shows postponed or cancelled (including two June dates in Bristol & Belfast), multi-platinum Danish rock band Volbeat will treat fans to a blast from the past by live streaming their Live from Beyond Hell/Above Heaven concert film on their YouTube channel May 8 at 10 AM, EST / 3 PM, BST. The film will also be available there on demand for 72 hours after its initial broadcast. Tune in here to watch.

The film, originally released on November 18th, 2011, features a full set from the Forum in Copenhagen on November 19th, 2010, as well as songs from their Rock Am Ring performance on June 5th, 2011 and songs from their headline set at the House of Blues in Anaheim, California on April 9th, 2011.

Special guests who appear in the film include then-future Volbeat guitarist Rob Caggiano in his first officially released song with band, joining the band for a cover of The Misfits’ “Angelfuck” at the Anaheim show. Other special guests include Jakob Øelund of the Grumpynators, L-G Petrov from Entombed A.D., Pernille Rosendahl, Mille Petrozza from Kreator, Michael Denner from Mercyful Fate, Mikkel Kessler, Johan Olsen, and Scott Ian. The film features the band’s 2010/2011 lineup consisting of Michael Poulsen, Jon Larsen, Anders Kjølholm and Thomas Bredhal.

Watch Live from Beyond Hell/Above Heaven here on May 8.

Volbeat have revived their long-running Official Bootleg series with the release of a live video for "Leviathan", the latest single off their 7th studio album, Rewind, Replay, Rebound (Republic Records).

The live video for the song, recorded last year at the Barclaycard Arena in Hamburg, Germany, was edited and directed by Brittany Bowman and Shelby Cude with audio mixed by Jacob Hansen. Watch the “Leviathan” live video below.

(Photo - Ross Halfin)