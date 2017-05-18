VÖLUR Streaming “Breaker Of Oaths” From Upcoming Ancestors Album

Toronto-based experimental doom trio Völur will release its sophomore album, Ancestors, on June 2nd via Prophecy Productions. Produced by the band and mixed by Charles Spearin (Broken Social Scene), Ancestors is the follow-up to Völur’s debut, Disir. The new song, "Breaker Of Oaths”, is available for streaming below.

Moving between high-tension heaviness and beautiful pastoral moods, Völur aims to reflect the world of primordial nature inspired by ancient myths and chilling poems of death and heroism. Ancestors shares the stories and sagas of great men from the past that have been shrouded by the obscurity of time while simultaneously spotlighting one of North America’s most ambitious and striving young acts.

Just as the band's 2016 debut, Disir, dealt with themes surrounding female figures from mythology, Ancestors focuses on the heroine’s male counterparts and is the second part of a planned four album series spotlighting various elements of the old Germanic spiritual world. Völur’s songs are long, quasi-narrative pieces that feature Laura C. Bates' violin assuming the role traditionally executed by a guitar, allowing the bass playing of Lucas Gadke (also of Blood Ceremony) to take on unique responsibilities in both lead and melodic roles while drummer Jimmy Payment (Do Make Say Think) feeds the band’s bombastic, crushing oomph. Doom music (not necessarily metal) is about slow contemplation and the transfixing power of heaviness and Völur’s weighty riffs, layers of feedback, dynamic, angular melodies and moments of beauty give heed to the band’s promise to always seek newer modes of musical expression and discovery.

Tracklisting:

“Breaker Of Silence”

“Breaker Of Skulls”

“Breaker Of Oaths”

“Breaker Of Famine”

“Breaker Of Oaths”:

“Breaker Of Skulls”:

(Photo - Entre Saisons)