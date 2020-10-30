VOODOO CIRCLE Premier Official Lyric Video For "Devil With An Angel Smile"

Classic hard rock masters, Voodoo Circle, recently announced that vocalist David Readman and drummer Markus Kullmann are now part of the group again, so the original lineup is reunited.

January 15 will see Voodoo Circle release their highly anticipated new album, Locked & Loaded, via AFM Records. The successor to 2018’s Raised On Rock was mixed and mastered by Jacob Hansen (Pretty Maids, Volbeat, Primal Fear). A lyric video for the album's first single, "Devil With An Angel Smile", can be found below.

Locked & Loaded will be available as digipak & ltd. colored vinyl. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Flesh & Bone"

"Wasting Time"

"Magic Woman Chile"

"Locked & Loaded"

"Devil With An Angel Smile"

"Straight For The Heart"

"Eyes Full Of Tears"

"Devil’s Cross"

"Trouble In The Moonlight"

"This Song Is For You"

"Children Of The Revolution"

"Devil With An Angel Smile" lyric video:

Voodoo Circle is:

Alex Beyrodt - guitar & vocals

David Readmann - vocals

Mat Sinner - bass & vocals

Markus Kullmann - drums