VOODOO SIX Featuring KK’S PRIEST’s TONY NEWTON Streaming New Single “Never Beyond Repair”

Voodoo Six, the London based hard rock band renowned for delivering driving, contemporary rock with an undercurrent of blues and killer riffs, has released their third single, “Never Beyond Repair”, taken off their upcoming album Simulation Game, the second album featuring vocalist and frontman Nik Taylor-Stoakes later in March 2020. Stream the single on Spotify.

Recorded at Barnyard Studios, Simulation Game consists of ten tracks produced/mixed by Tony Newton (Iron Maiden, British Lion, Airrace) and mastered by Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Steve Harris). With the addition of Tom Gentry (GUN/Marco Mendoza) on guitar, fans are treated to an even more dynamic six-string assault than on previous records and live performances.

Voodoo Six quotes about the third single “Never Beyond Repair”:

“Matter how broken we feel we are ‘never beyond repair’. This world is full of arseholes trying to break you, and they might succeed. Get up! Keep going! You are never beyond repair.

“In general life can be really tough, everyone is going through something you might just not know about it, these words are personal, this is how I felt and still feel, I don’t like to talk but I had to express something as I felt I was getting close to doing something stupid, this was my expression, you are not alone, you are never beyond repair.

“Eternal under achiever, the nearly man, one step short of success every time, my best never quite good enough, I feel it, you feel it, but I tried, I can accept failure, but I can’t accept not trying, it hurts, it breaks, but never beyond repair.

“This album is the album we’ve always wanted to make! Lyrically and musically it’s the album the world needs right now, I just hope they get to hear it! In a genre flooded will countless heritage acts it feels great to do something with a voice and integrity. Every track can stand alone...these clichés are always thrown out by artists, however with The Simulation Game we actually mean it. This isn’t classic rock! The world doesn’t need any more classic rock regurgitating the same riffs and formulas for the last 40-50 years now! Yes, The Simulation Game isn’t reinventing the wheel, but it is its own thing, it has its own identity!”

Tracklisting:

“The Traveller”

“Gone Forever”

“Liar And A Thief”

“Inherit My Shadow”

“Last To Know”

“Lost”

“Never Beyond Repair”

“Brake”

“Control”

“One Of Us”

“Gone Forever”:

“The Traveller” video:

(Photo by: John McMurtie)