VOODOO SIX Release “Liar And Thief” Video; Simulation Game Out Now

Voodoo Six have released their new studio album Simulation Game. To celebrate the occasion, the band will release a new single today entitled "Liar And Thief." Both the album and single can be ordered and heard from here.

Critical consensus is that they’ve raised themselves to another level with this release. The band have signed a deal with Explorer 1 – a new Hollywood based full-service music company the band are ready to make their music resonate across the pond as well as in the UK, Europe and beyond.

Simulation Game is the follow up to their critically acclaimed 2016 album Make Way For The King. Boasting the talent of vocalist and frontman Nik Taylor-Stoakes, Simulation Game features ten tracks produced and mixed by Tony Newton (Iron Maiden, British Lion, KK Downing, Airrace) and mastered by Ade Emsley (Iron Maiden, Steve Harris).

Iron Maiden founder and bassist Steve Harris commented, “I’ve been keeping an eye on Voodoo Six for a while now and they’ve produced a cracking new album with real promise. It’s great to support true British up-and-coming talent.” The new album was recorded and mixed at Harris’ Barnyard Studios.

Tracklisting:

“The Traveller”

“Gone Forever”

“Liar And A Thief”

“Inherit My Shadow”

“Last To Know”

“Lost”

“Never Beyond Repair”

“Brake”

“Control”

“One Of Us”

“Gone Forever”:

“The Traveller” video:

(Photo by: John McMurtie)