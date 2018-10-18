VOUNA Issues Trailer, Pre-Orders For Debut Album

As the eponymous debut LP by synth-driven funeral doom outfit Vouna nears early November release through Artemisia Records - the label founded by the Weaver Brothers of Wolves In The Throne Room - a new trailer and pre-order options for the album have been issued.

All music on Vouna was composed and all instruments performed by front-person and fellow native to the Pacific Northwest Yianna Bekris, previously of Vradiazei, Eigenlicht, and Sadhaka. The album was recorded entirely at Wolves In The Throne Room's studio, Owl Lodge, which is located at the edge of an ancient forest in Olympia, Washington. Nathan Weaver of WITTR collaborated with Yianna to create the artwork, which mixes archaic Hellenic mythic images with Cascadian atmospheres.

See Vouna's new trailer for the album:

Vouna will see release on CD, LP, and digital platforms on November 9th. The album's penultimate track "Drowning City" is streaming alongside digital pre-orders here, and physical pre-orders are available at this location.

Vouna's debut evokes the devastating and beautiful journey of becoming the last person on Earth. Razor sharp tremolo picked guitars cut through the heart like a knife. Mournfully sung vocals and cinematic melodies are combined with crushing doom drumming, while layers of primitive '90s digital synths conjure a lush and rugged soundscape. The music is inspired and influenced by Finnish funeral doom, Eastern European black metal, and Greek folk music, a must-hear for fans of My Dying Bride, Skepticism, and Shape Of Despair.

Tracklisting:

"A Place To Rest"

"Cattle"

"Last Dream"

"Drowning City"

"You Took Me"

Listen to "Drowning City" via the audio player below:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://artemisiarecords.bandcamp.com/album/vouna" href="http://artemisiarecords.bandcamp.com/album/vouna">Vouna by Vouna</a>

Catch Vouna live in concert at the following shows:

November

5 - Elbo Room Jack London - Oakland, CA

6 - Blue Lagoon - Santa Cruz, CA

8 - Cans Deli - Tucson, AZ

9 - Cricket Pavilion - Olympia, WA

11 - 5 Star Bar - Los Angeles, CA

13 - The Bamboo Room at King Wah's - Medford, OR

14 - Old Nick's Pub - Eugene, OR

15 - High Water Mark - Portland, OR

16 - The Black Lodge - Seattle, WA

For further details, visit Vouna on Facebook.