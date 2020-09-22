VOUS AUTRES Streams New Album Ahead Of Official Release
September 22, 2020, 36 minutes ago
France's Vous Autres will be releasing the full-length, Sel de Pierre, on September 25 via Season of Mist Underground Activists. The record can be heard in full before its release below. Sel de Pierre can be pre-ordered here.
The cover artwork for Sel de Pierre was created by Romain Barbot and can be found below along with the tracklisting.
Tracklisting:
"Onde"
"Vesuve"
"Ecueil"
"Sans Sèves"
"In Humus"
"Nitre"
Album stream: