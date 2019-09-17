VOYAGER Release Guitar Walkthrough Video For “Water Over The Bridge”

Australian electro prog sensation Voyager have shared "Water Over The Bridge," the second single from their upcoming opus, Colours in the Sun, out November 1st via Season Of Mist. The song is accompanied by a music video, which features cityscape guitar walk-through with Simone Dow and Scott Kay. The clip was created by Dark Spirit Photography. Preorder the album here.

Guitarist Simone Dow comments on the video, "We wanted to approach the play through for 'Water Over The Bridge' a little differently, and what better way than to have a stroll around our wonderful city of Perth playing riffs with faces full of gurn haha. We wanted this to be a bit more of an interactive and interesting playthrough rather than us just sitting in the studio, and so people can see the chemistry between Scott and I when we perform together. There’s also a few cool cameos from the other band members in the video too, which make it fun!"

Adds Scott Kay, "Writing the guitar parts for this album was a little different than previous experiences. Some of the songs are less guitar-driven this time around, and this led me to take more of a reactionary role in writing, rather than having the guitar riff be the catalyst for other ideas, or be the largest musical statement. The guitars were reflecting what the drums or keyboards were doing, and in some cases, they were the last element to be placed into the mix. This gave me the opportunity to think a little differently about what the role of the guitar was at times; it's not always the driver of the song; in a lot of cases on this album, it fills small spaces and acts as the glue between the bass and the keyboards. Of course, there are a lot of big riffs and parts where the guitars sit right up front, but it was cool to have some variation, and be challenged by trying to make the guitars sit within an already developed framework."

Tracklisting:

"Colours"

"Severomance"

"Brightstar"

"Saccharine Dream"

"Entropy"

"Reconnected"

"Now Or Never"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Water Over The Bridge"

"Runaway"

"Water Over The Bridge" walkthrough video:

"Colours" video:

Lineup:

Danny Estrin - Vocals

Simone Dow - Guitars

Alex Canion - Bass

Scott Kay - Guitars

Ash Doodkorte - Drums