VOYAGER Share Performance Video For "Severomance"

Voyager recently debuted an online concert via the Veeps Platform. The show was filmed in the band's hometown of Perth, Australia, and saw immense success. Now, the band is sharing the standalone performance video for "Severomance", which is taken from the same set, ahead of their upcoming February Australian tour dates and one-off show at Milk Bar in Perth on December 12. The video can be seen below.

The show, dubbed Voyager Biosecurity (Human Biosecurity Emergency) (Human Coronavirus with Pandemic Potential) (Overseas Travel Ban Emergency Requirements) Determination (Cth) Online Show 2020, was named after the legislation that was passed in Australia that is preventing the band from touring. The stream took place at the "Department of Prog, Synths and Riffs" and can still be seen until December 31, 2020. The full set can be viewed here.

The band comments, "We really enjoyed experiencing a new kind of live experience, and it was beautiful seeing fans join us all around the world. We don't know what the future holds, but right now we're going to make the best of it and try to unite us and our fans in an alternative way. Right now, it's looking positive for our Australian tour in February and we're taking this show for a test run on December 12 at Milk Bar in Perth."

The band's 2019 release, Colours In The Sun, can be ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Colours"

"Severomance"

"Brightstar"

"Saccharine Dream"

"Entropy"

"Reconnected"

"Now Or Never"

"Sign Of The Times"

"Water Over The Bridge"

"Runaway"

"Saccharine Dream" playthrough video:

"Entropy" video:

"Water Over The Bridge" playthrough video:

"Colours" video:

Lineup:

Danny Estrin - Vocals

Simone Dow - Guitars

Alex Canion - Bass

Scott Kay - Guitars

Ash Doodkorte - Drums