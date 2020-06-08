VREID Announces "In The Mountains Of Sognametal" Livestream Concert

Norwegian metal veterans, Vreid, have announced a unique, free livestream event, "In The Mountains Of Sognametal". With the world at a standstill and all shows for 2020 cancelled, Vreid decided to open the gates and invite you all to their home mountains on the west coast of Norway. The band's history reaches back to the mid 90s and this will be a journey through their musical history with a live session against a spectacular natural backdrop.

The stream will be available on Season Of Mist and Vreid Facebook pages on Saturday, June 13 at 12 PM, PDT / 3 PM, EDT.

In addition, the band has also teamed up with various media outlets in nearly 20 different countries for the event! In North and South America, the stream can also be viewed live through the following:

Composer and bass player Jarle Hváll Kvåle comments: "The extreme nature and the history of our dear hometown Sogn has always been a huge inspiration and important factor of our musical universe. So, when we can’t travel the world to meet you, we decided that we will bring you all to our natural habitat. We will do a show at my own mountain farm in the Sogndal valley. It’s been in my family for generations and is located in some of Norway’s wildest and most spectacular nature. This is where a lot of our music is written, and this is where our roots lay. It surely will be a unique experience with a special setlist. We will perform songs that we have never done live before alongside live set classics. Welcome to the mountains of Sognametal."