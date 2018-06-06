Vulgar Display Of Purring – Metal Compilation, Show To Benefit Homeless Cats In NY Announced

And Justice For Paws… is a new non-profit initiative founded by Brutal Panda Records co-owner Bob Lugowe meant to raise money and awareness for domestic and wild animals across the globe, all in the spirit of heavy metal. The organization’s first initiative, Vulgar Display of Purring, is an ambitious project designed to showcase the best cat-loving heavy bands and artists in all 50 states and raise money for a local organization that helps improve the lives of cats in each region.

The first state in the series is New York and a compilation has been released featuring material from over 20 local bands including Tombs, Imperial Triumphant, Car Bomb, Moon Tooth, Unearthly Trance, Anicon, Artificial Brain, Dead Empires, Pyrolatrous, Belus and many others. The compilation which features an original painting from NYC tattoo artist Jon Clue can be purchased at a pay-what-you-want price on Bandcamp.

Additionally, a limited line of merchandise including Vulgar Display of Purring pins, patches and custom catnip containers are available for purchase at the link above. All proceeds from the compilation and merch will benefit City Critters, a NYC based organization that places stray and abandoned cats with homes and works with members of the community to find humane solutions to problems involving homeless animals.

To celebrate the release of the compilation, a record release show has been announced at Saint Vitus Bar on June 26th. The show will feature Dead Empires, Belus, Godmaker, and Wreath of Tongues along with a special beer release from Bushwick brewery KCBC. All ticket and a portion of beer proceeds from KCBC will further benefit City Critters. Tickets are available here.

Cat lovers are encouraged to follow Vulgar Display of Purring on Instagram to see photos of the band members with their cats and read the heartwarming stories about each of their beloved felines. Stay tuned for more information on future compilations from the other 49 states.

And Justice For Paws... founder Bob Lugowe commented on the initiative:

"Like many people, animals and music are two of my biggest passions and I've always strived to find the perfect way to combine the two for a greater good. I decided there was no better way to do this than showcase like-minded bands and artists who are equally impassioned about their pets and want to make a difference in their local scene. I've started by partnering up with City Critters in NYC from whom I adopted my wonderfully weird orange furball Mr. Fink. We could all stand to learn more from animals and I hope that these compilations and silly merchandise will play even a tiny role in doing just that."

Tracklisting:

Imperial Triumphant – “Breath Of Innocence”

Pyrolatrous – “Obeisance And Unrequited Adulation”

Artificial Brain – “Spacid” (Demo)

Tombs – “Mother Of Mercy” (Samhain cover)

Car Bomb – “Brac_C_Ket”

Woe – “Hope Attrition”

Anicon – “Tarnish On The Emblems Of Ardor”

Belus – “Avarice”

Containor – “Asshole 2 01:17”

Godmaker – Over” (Portishead cover)

Dead Empires – “Ergot”

Wreath Of Tongues – “Reprobate”

Moon Tooth – “Belt Squeezer”

Blackout – “Crusher Malone”

Meek Is Murder – “A Prison, A life Raft”

Husbandry – “Hierba Mala Nunca Muere”

Beast Modules – “Everything’s Shockin”

Skullshifter – “Struggle To Die”

Syndromes – “…And Structures Crumble”

Bangladeafy – “Termites”

(Logo by: Matt Stikker)