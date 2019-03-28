VULTURE Debut "Beyond The Blade" Music Video

Vulture is a heavy metal force to be reckoned with! The German spike-and-leather quintet recently finished recording their second long-player, Ghastly Waves & Battered Graves, for a June 7th release via Metal Blade Records.

To raise the anticipation towards the album the band will release a 7" on April 5th entitled “Beyond The Blade”. Side A features the title track while the B-side will feature the Thin Lizzy cover “Killer On The Loose”, on vinyl available only on this 7". A music video for "Beyond The Blade" can be found below.

The 7" is limited to 666 copies (333 x black, 222 x blue, 111 x red). Pre-order at EMP.

Comments Vulture: "We're enthusiastic to finally be able to release a first glimpse of what Ghastly Waves & Battered Graves is gonna be about. Dive deep into the ripping riffs of 'Beyond The Blade' and watch out for these gloves. Something's coming at y'all!"

About the reasons for choosing the Thin Lizzy cover tune: "Finding a fitting cover isn't easy but this track just clicks with Vulture. You have the lyrical theme, the ripping riffs and most importantly it's a great song by one of our favorite bands."

Vulture once again joined forces with close friend and producer Marco Brinkmann (Casket, Cross Vault) at Hellforge Studio in Detmold, Germany to record the new album. More details on Ghastly Waves & Battered Graves will be released shortly.

Vulture lineup:

L. Steeler - vocals

S. Genozider - guitar

M. Outlaw - guitar

A. Axetinctor - bass

G. Deceiver - drum

(Photo - V. Star)