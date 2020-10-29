W.A.S.P. Co-Founder CHRIS HOLMES Says The Decline Of Western Civilization Director Owes Him $300 For Pool Scene; Video

The Metal Voice recently spoke to guitarist and founding W.A.S.P. member, Chris Holmes. Holmes talked about his upcoming documentary, his new album and touched upon some W.A.S.P. history. Watch below.

When asked if he got paid for the famous pool scene in the documentary The Decline Of Western Civilization, Holmes responds: "I went to high school with (director) Penelope Spheeris' boyfriend years before and I have met her a bunch of times in Hollywood. She called me up personally and asked me to do a scene. She still owes me 300 bucks, Penelope Spheeris paid 300 bucks but it went to management not me. The deal was she called me personally and she should have paid me personally, so she still owes me 300 bucks. She called me up wanting to do another interview for the box set that is coming out. I told her if you want to pay me my 300 bucks I'll think about it."

The year 2020 will be remembered for a long time as a very difficult year for the economy and more particularly the entertainment world. Government provisions and their applications did not allow us, "the artists" to perform in concert. All our shows being postponed to 2021, Chris Holmes has decided to take advantage of this period of non-live activity to offer you new projects.

The end of 2020 will see the release of a DVD / Blu-ray documentary that is sure to get you excited and heralds Chris's comeback in 2021! Participating in this campaign will allow Chris to bring you a new high quality album for the year 2021. You can therefore make a donation in exchange for a consideration such as a CD or guitar picks, you can even acquire Chris's leather jacket with its personalized paint or see your name inscribed in the booklet for the new album.

Check out his official video for new song "Playing With Fire" below.

Along with the album, you'll be able to pre-order a collector’s collection of gorgeous never-before-seen photos embellished with Chris’s thoughts to help you get to know him better. The book will be in very limited quantities, numbered and signed by Chris himself.

All the products offered in the Indiegogo campaign are new and exclusive. Now is the time to join the adventure and acquire limited edition coins that you will never see again. There is no small donation, all donations are important so that Chris can realize his projects and share them with you "the Fans" through new music.

Visit the Indiegogo page here, and watch the video below:

Cleopatra Entertainment recently secured the North American, UK, Australian, New Zealand and South African distribution rights to the documentary film Mean Man: The Story Of Chris Holmes.

Written and Directed by French filmmakers Antoine de Montremy and Laurent Hart (whose Music production career includes televised interviews with Scorpions, Deep Purple, Slayer, Guns N’ Roses and more), Mean Man: The Story Of Chris Holmes was a project that was born in 2014 after they had an opportunity to meet and direct Holmes in a music video for the Holmes-penned song “Let It Roar” in Cannes, France. At that time, the former W.A.S.P. guitarist had more or less disappeared from the music scene, leaving his home in the US.to seek a new beginning with his wife Sarah in France. Not content with merely directing a music video for the re-born Holmes, de Montremy pursued his bigger dream of writing and directing a documentary film about this iconic metal guitar legend and for the next several years shadowed him throughout Europe while filming everything from band rehearsals, to recording sessions to live performances.

By creatively combining archival footage, interviews with past and present band members and musical peers, family members and childhood friends - interspersed with beautifully filmed concert performances of Holmes’ current solo band - Director de Montremy skillfully portrays the story of an iconic guitar player who has lived a life of extreme highs and lows. After losing the publishing rights of his own songs and combatting dangerous addictions, the legendary W.A.S.P. guitarist is shown starting over from scratch while living at his mother-in-law’s in Cannes, France as he puts together with his wife a brand new band and a brand new musical role as not only the main guitarist, but now as the actual lead singer of this newly-born musical project aptly named Mean Man.

Watch the trailer below.

Quotes de Montremy “Over the last five years, I’ve had the privilege to establish a true relationship with Chris Holmes and to follow him throughout Europe. I was impressed by his charisma, his approach towards life, his multiple experiences and taste for simplicity which have actually altered my own vision of existence. In fact, he has almost become a spiritual father to me, in the way that he inspired me in many of my own decisions. “

Cleopatra Entertainment’s plans for release include a stand-alone DVD Home Entertainment version and a Blu-Ray version chock full of bonus goodies not available on the Digital VOD version which will follow the DVD and Blu Ray Release this November, just in time for the Holidays. A US west coast theatrical premier is being discussed as well, pending the revision and/or relaxation of the current local State Government’s restrictions on movie theaters operating during the Covid pandemic.