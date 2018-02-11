W.E.B. Confirmed As Special Guest For CRADLE OF FILTH Shows In Greece

Greek symphonic dark metallers, W.E.B., are confirmed as special guests for Cradle Of Filth's upcoming shows in Greece.

Dates include:

June

1 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater

2 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205

As previously announced, W.E.B. joins Moonspell in Moscow and St.Petersburg, on their 1755 Metal Theater Show tour in March.

Dates:

March

23 - Moscow, Russia - Arbat Hall

24 - St.Petersburg, Russia - Club Zal

(Photo - Georgina Staikou Photography)