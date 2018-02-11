W.E.B. Confirmed As Special Guest For CRADLE OF FILTH Shows In Greece
February 11, 2018, 3 hours ago
Greek symphonic dark metallers, W.E.B., are confirmed as special guests for Cradle Of Filth's upcoming shows in Greece.
Dates include:
June
1 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
2 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205
As previously announced, W.E.B. joins Moonspell in Moscow and St.Petersburg, on their 1755 Metal Theater Show tour in March.
Dates:
March
23 - Moscow, Russia - Arbat Hall
24 - St.Petersburg, Russia - Club Zal
(Photo - Georgina Staikou Photography)