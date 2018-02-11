W.E.B. Confirmed As Special Guest For CRADLE OF FILTH Shows In Greece

February 11, 2018, 3 hours ago

news black death w.e.b. cradle of filth

W.E.B. Confirmed As Special Guest For CRADLE OF FILTH Shows In Greece

Greek symphonic dark metallers, W.E.B., are confirmed as special guests for Cradle Of Filth's upcoming shows in Greece.

Dates include:

June
1 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club Theater
2 - Athens, Greece - Gagarin 205

As previously announced, W.E.B. joins Moonspell in Moscow and St.Petersburg, on their 1755 Metal Theater Show tour in March.

Dates:

March
23 - Moscow, Russia - Arbat Hall
24 - St.Petersburg, Russia - Club Zal

(Photo - Georgina Staikou Photography)

Featured Audio

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

MAMMOTH GRINDER - "Superior Firepower" (Relapse)

Featured Video

RED CAIN Premieres "Snakebouquet"

RED CAIN Premieres "Snakebouquet"

Latest Reviews