W.E.T. Featuring JEFF SCOTT SOTO Debut "Burn" Lyric Video

W.E.T., the band created around Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse), Jeff Scott Soto (Talisman) and Robert Säll (Work Of Art), have released a lyric video for "Burn", a track from their Earthrage album, released back in March 2018 via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Tracklisting:

"Watch The Fire"

"Burn"

"Kings On Thunder Road"

"Elegantly Wasted"

"Urgent"

"Dangerous"

"Calling Out Your Name"

"Heart Is On The Line"

"I Don't Wanna Play That Game"

"The Burning Pain Of Love"

"The Never-Ending Retraceable Dream"

"Burn" lyric video:

"Urgent" video:

"Kings On Thunder Road" video:

"Watch The Fire" video: