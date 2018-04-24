W.E.T. Featuring JEFF SCOTT SOTO Release "Kings On Thunder Road" Music Video

W.E.T., the band created around Erik Mårtensson (Eclipse), Jeff Scott Soto (Talisman) and Robert Säll (Work Of Art), have released a video for "Kings On Thunder Road", a track from their new album Earthrage, released back in March. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Watch The Fire"

"Burn"

"Kings On Thunder Road"

"Elegantly Wasted"

"Urgent"

"Dangerous"

"Calling Out Your Name"

"Heart Is On The Line"

"I Don't Wanna Play That Game"

"The Burning Pain Of Love"

"The Never-Ending Retraceable Dream"

"Kings On Thunder Road" video:

"Urgent" audio visualizer:

"Watch The Fire" video: