WACHENFELDT Release "Ut" Music Video

Swedish blackened death/thrash metal band, Wachenfeldt, have released a video for "Ut", featured on the album The Interpreter, released last year. Watch the clip below.

The Interpreter, mixed by Tommy Rehn (Angtoria, Corroded), contains nine songs with two of them ("Colophon" and "Litany To Satan") previously featured on the Colophon album, now in new versions. The music is situated between death, thrash and black metal with elements of classical and folk music.

The Interpreter (Extended Version) tracklisting:

"Spirits Of The Dead"

"Arhan"

"The Interpreter"

"Ut"

"Intermezzo - Aiwass"

"Colophon"

"Athor And Asar"

"Litany To Satan"

"The Ladder"

Bonus tracks:

"Hymn To Lucifer"

"Necrophiliac" (Slayer cover)

"Ut" video: