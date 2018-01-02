WACHENFELDT To Release The Interpreter (Extended Version) In February; Includes Cover Of SLAYER's "Necrophiliac"

Swedish blackened death/thrash metal band, Wachenfeldt, will re-release the sequel to their Colophon album, entitled The Interpreter (Extended Version) on February 9th, along with the first physical release of the album. The release will include two bonus tracks. The first single, "The Interpreter", will be available on Friday, January 19th.

The Interpreter, mixed by Tommy Rehn (Angtoria, Corroded), contains nine songs with two of them ("Colophon" and "Litany To Satan") previously featured on the Colophon album, now in new versions. The music is situated between death, thrash and black metal with elements of classical and folk music.

A pre-order campaign for the The Interpreter in physical form can be found here.

The Interpreter (Extended Version) tracklisting:

"Spirits Of The Dead"

"Arhan"

"The Interpreter"

"Ut"

"Intermezzo - Aiwass"

"Colophon"

"Athor And Asar"

"Litany To Satan"

"The Ladder"

Bonus tracks:

"Hymn To Lucifer"

"Necrophiliac" (Slayer cover)

"Ut" lyric video:

The members of Wachenfeldt have been involved in a variety of projects. Singer and bassist Thomas von Wachenfeldt has been involved as an arranger and bassist in Entombed’s symphonic projects with Gävle and Malmö Symphony Orchestras, where the latter will soon be released as DVD and CD. Thomas has also participated in Wombbath's Downfall Rising as a singer. The drummer, Jon Skäre, has participated in, amongst others, Defiatory and Skineater, and Martin Björklund has been touring with, amongst others, Månegarm and Mercury X.