Wacken Metal Battle Canada – Band Submissions Due December 21st

One band to rule them all! Going on its sixth year, Wacken Metal Battle Canada returns to present one unsigned Canadian band to conquer hundreds and perform at the world’s largest metal festival, Wacken Open Air. The 2019 lineup includes Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Demons & Wizards, Powerwolf, Airbourne, Rose Tattoo, Within Temptation, Meshuggah and many more. Full details here.

Bands interested in participating in 2019 battles can apply at this location. Deadline to submit December 21st.

Year six of these battles is a very exciting one because, for the first time, Wacken Metal Battle Canada will be expanding to St. John’s, NL and Halifax, NS to make the competition officially coast to coast. A full list of participating regions listed below.

ON – Toronto

ON – Hamilton

ON – Ottawa

QC – Montreal

QC – Quebec City

SK – Saskatoon

AB – Calgary

AB – Edmonton

BC – Vancouver/Lower Mainland

BC – Island

BC – Interior

NL – St. John’s

NS – Halifax

In addition to the expansion to the East coast, Wacken Metal Battle Canada will be hosting the 2019 national final for the first time in Western Canada. The host city will be Calgary, AB, moving it from Toronto, ON, where the national final has been held for the last 5 years.

Wacken Metal Battle Canada organizer JJ Tartaglia comments:

“I think these new changes for 2019 will be a big help in keeping Metal Battle Canada exciting for both the bands and the audience. The idea of moving around the national final has been tossed around for a while now, so holding the finals in Calgary this year will be a refreshing twist on the structure. And the East Coast! As a Maritimer myself, I couldn’t be happier with the addition of Halifax and St. John’s, now making these events truly coast to coast.”

Winner of this year’s Wacken Metal Battle Canada national final will receive $2,000 CAD towards airfare to travel and perform at the 30th edition of Wacken Open Air taking place from August 1st – 3rd, 2019 in Wacken, Germany. The Canadian champion will also have the opportunity to win monetary and gear prizes from the international Wacken Metal Battle. International prizes listed below plus more info can be found here.

Winners of the International Wacken Metal Battle will receive cash and other prizes (2019 prizes still to be announced).

2018 Prizes were the following:

1st Place

– Slot to play at the Full Metal Holiday Festival in Mallorca including flight and accommodation

– 5000€ from the Wacken Foundation and more!

2nd Place

– 4000€ from the Wacken Foundation and more!

3rd Place

– 3000€ from the company Pohl-Boskamp and more!

4th Place

– 2000€ from the Wacken Foundation and more!

5th Place

– 1000€ from the Wacken Foundation and more!

List of previous Canadian winners:

Centuries of Decay (2018)

Profaner (2016)

Vesperia (2015)

Mutank (2014)

Crimson Shadows (2013)