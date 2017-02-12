Wacken Metal Battle Canada - Special Full Metal Mountain Offer For All Metal Battle Bands

Wacken Metal Battle Canada is offering metal bands a special discount for the upcoming Full Metal Mountain event in Austria.

The organizers state:

“Do you know Full Metal Mountain? The winter metal festival in combination with a skiing holiday where bands like Amon Amarth, Parkway Drive, Doro, Apocalyptica, Dragonforce, DAD, Bullet and many more will play.

“The Wacken Foundation is offering a special Metal Battle discount for the upcoming Full Metal Mountain event in Austria. We blocked 25 rooms, each for 4 persons and halfboard. Thanks to the Foundation, we can offer you a package for a 4 person room including:

“- 5 Nights At Halfboard - 5 Days Festival Ticket - 5 Days Lift Tickets

“Altogether For Only 999,- € For Up To 4 People

(Instead Of 2796,- €!)

“You can also book the room just for 2 or 3 people, but the price will stay the same with 999,- €

“The 25 rooms are located inside the Q2, a stylish and modern hostel for young people.”

“This means 5 days festival, 5 stays in the accommodation including halfboard and ski tickets for only 250,- € per person. The idea is to connect Metal Battle bands from all over the world at this event! Use this week to share ideas with other bands, have fun with your band mates and have a great week partying and skiing in metal winter wonderland. Get in touch with journalists and fans who are visiting Full Metal Mountain. Use our party room to jam with other musicians and get new input for your own songs. You want to join us? Book here.

Additional information on Full Metal Mountain at this location.