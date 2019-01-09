Wacken Metal Battle USA 2019 – Battle Rounds Announced

For over a decade at the world’s largest outdoor metal festival Wacken Open Air, independent metal bands from around the globe have been performing in front of thousands and competing against one another for one to be crowned champion of the world along with winning multiple prizes. For the third year, Wacken Metal Battle USA is returning to America and will be hosting qualifying rounds in select cities across the nation. The national champion of those battles will perform at 30th edition of the festival taking place from August 1st – 3rd, 2019 in Wacken, Germany. The 2019 line up for Wacken Open Air includes Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Demons & Wizards, Powerwolf, Airbourne, Rose Tattoo, Within Temptation, Meshuggah and many more. Details here.

The first batch of battle rounds and bands can be found listed below with more to be announced at a later date.

Wacken Metal Battle USA2019 Battle Rounds (listed by date):

(Note: NYC battles and all other bands to be announced at a later date.)

Sat, Feb 23rd, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

Bands: Terranaut, Hellraiser, Vyse, American Slang, Toxic Ruin, Blizzard Time, The Untold, Heart Of Jordan, Fierce Atmospheres

Fri, March 8th, 2019 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS

Sat, March 9th, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

Sun, March 10th, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Ballroom

Bands: Misanthropic Aggression, Thrötpunch, Soultrap, Faith in Ruin, Tombstone, Hellbent, Shryne, Deceiving Eve, Sadistic Vision, Don’t Shoot The Messenger, Violence System

Weds, March 13th, 2019 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's

Bands: Even In Death, Jessikill, LaSanche, Target 7, Terrestrium, Vernon of Persia, Wulfholt

Thurs, March 14th, 2019 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock

Fri, March 15th, 2019 - Dallas, TX - Reno's Chop Shop

Sat, March 16th, 2019 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar and Grill

Bands: Aedra, Darkness of Tomorrow, Epic Death, Envy The Dead, Eric Teaches Gun Safety, Etsai, Konstricted, Nocturnal Avernus, Ominous Necro, Sift Through The Ashes, Wellborn Road

Sat, March 16th - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room

Bands: The Conduit, Anthea, Motor Gun Hotel, Sons of Eli, Uncompliant

Sun, March 17th - Austin, TX - Come And Take It

Bands: Æternal Requiem, Astrixion, Black Heart Saints, Cold Form, Days Under Authority, Nahaya, Never Buried, Overthrow, Psychocell, Send Help, Stiched Up, Unwritten, Warhead Wrex, Zorboje

Sat, March 23rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room

Bands: Consciously Dying, Blood of the Heretic, Bury Them Deep, Vile Descent, Inhuman Atrocities

Sat, March 23rd - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto

Sat, March 30th - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Bands: Beekeeper, Convent, Killing Tyranny, Manic, Nightshadow, Vuture

Sat, Apri1 3rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room

Bands: Heavy Justice, Nyctophile, RAMIT, Hollywood Nightmare, NightSword

Sat, Austin April 20th - Austin, TX - ComeAnd Take It - Texas Final

Sat, April 20th - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Bands: Defixion, Gravespell, Monarch, Murder of Five, Sociocide, Theosis

Sat, April 27th - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room - L.A. FINAL

Sat, May 11th - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room - WEST COAST FINAL - (CA vs AZ)

Sat, May 25th - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room - NATIONAL FINAL - (CA or AZ vs TX vs NYC vs. Chicago vs. Atlanta)