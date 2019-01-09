Wacken Metal Battle USA 2019 – Battle Rounds Announced
January 9, 2019, 33 minutes ago
For over a decade at the world’s largest outdoor metal festival Wacken Open Air, independent metal bands from around the globe have been performing in front of thousands and competing against one another for one to be crowned champion of the world along with winning multiple prizes. For the third year, Wacken Metal Battle USA is returning to America and will be hosting qualifying rounds in select cities across the nation. The national champion of those battles will perform at 30th edition of the festival taking place from August 1st – 3rd, 2019 in Wacken, Germany. The 2019 line up for Wacken Open Air includes Sabaton, Parkway Drive, Demons & Wizards, Powerwolf, Airbourne, Rose Tattoo, Within Temptation, Meshuggah and many more. Details here.
The first batch of battle rounds and bands can be found listed below with more to be announced at a later date.
Wacken Metal Battle USA2019 Battle Rounds (listed by date):
(Note: NYC battles and all other bands to be announced at a later date.)
Sat, Feb 23rd, 2019 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge
Bands: Terranaut, Hellraiser, Vyse, American Slang, Toxic Ruin, Blizzard Time, The Untold, Heart Of Jordan, Fierce Atmospheres
Fri, March 8th, 2019 - Tucson, AZ - Club XS
Sat, March 9th, 2019 - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto
Sun, March 10th, 2019 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade Ballroom
Bands: Misanthropic Aggression, Thrötpunch, Soultrap, Faith in Ruin, Tombstone, Hellbent, Shryne, Deceiving Eve, Sadistic Vision, Don’t Shoot The Messenger, Violence System
Weds, March 13th, 2019 - San Antonio, TX - Fitzgerald's
Bands: Even In Death, Jessikill, LaSanche, Target 7, Terrestrium, Vernon of Persia, Wulfholt
Thurs, March 14th, 2019 - Corpus Christi, TX - House of Rock
Fri, March 15th, 2019 - Dallas, TX - Reno's Chop Shop
Sat, March 16th, 2019 - Houston, TX - Acadia Bar and Grill
Bands: Aedra, Darkness of Tomorrow, Epic Death, Envy The Dead, Eric Teaches Gun Safety, Etsai, Konstricted, Nocturnal Avernus, Ominous Necro, Sift Through The Ashes, Wellborn Road
Sat, March 16th - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room
Bands: The Conduit, Anthea, Motor Gun Hotel, Sons of Eli, Uncompliant
Sun, March 17th - Austin, TX - Come And Take It
Bands: Æternal Requiem, Astrixion, Black Heart Saints, Cold Form, Days Under Authority, Nahaya, Never Buried, Overthrow, Psychocell, Send Help, Stiched Up, Unwritten, Warhead Wrex, Zorboje
Sat, March 23rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room
Bands: Consciously Dying, Blood of the Heretic, Bury Them Deep, Vile Descent, Inhuman Atrocities
Sat, March 23rd - Phoenix, AZ - Joe's Grotto
Sat, March 30th - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
Bands: Beekeeper, Convent, Killing Tyranny, Manic, Nightshadow, Vuture
Sat, Apri1 3rd - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room
Bands: Heavy Justice, Nyctophile, RAMIT, Hollywood Nightmare, NightSword
Sat, Austin April 20th - Austin, TX - ComeAnd Take It - Texas Final
Sat, April 20th - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
Bands: Defixion, Gravespell, Monarch, Murder of Five, Sociocide, Theosis
Sat, April 27th - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room - L.A. FINAL
Sat, May 11th - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room - WEST COAST FINAL - (CA vs AZ)
Sat, May 25th - Los Angeles, CA - The Viper Room - NATIONAL FINAL - (CA or AZ vs TX vs NYC vs. Chicago vs. Atlanta)