Wacken Open Air Festival Invests In Wacken And Buys Forest On Festival Ground

Wacken Open Air started the commitment to protect the world's forests in December 2019. Together with fans and WWF Germany an area of the size of the infield has already been reforested in the Brazilian rainforest. This cooperation for habitat conservation is currently being renewed.

With the purchase of a forest located on the festival site in Wacken, W:O:A recently extended this endeavour in Germany. As an important contribution to the future, the plan sees to prepare the approximately 8 hectares of forest for the effects of climate change and at the same time integrate it carefully and sustainably into the festival.

For W:O:A, the additional investment in native forests is not only an expansion of the festival ground with an exciting additional area, but also the significant protection of a valuable ecosystem for the future.

Sustainability matters! In cooperation with Forest Gum, a special W:O:A chewing gum has been produced, which is made from renewable, biodegradable raw materials and is not only environmentally friendly, plastic-free and tasty. On top it also makes another valuable contribution to the future: For every pack sold, a new tree is being planted. Forest Gum online.

(Photo - ICS Festival Service GmbH)