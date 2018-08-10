WALKING DEAD ON BROADWAY Premier "Gospel Of The Kingdom" Music Video

Leipzig, Germany's Walking Dead On Broadway will release their third studio album, Dead Era, on September 28th via Long Branch Records. Dead Era is about twitching skeletons in the closet of history, which ultimately never were dead. Dead Era is a synonym for their musical evolution because of the deathcore roots of the band. This chapter will be closed with this album.

Pre-order Dead Era here, and watch a video for the album track "Gospel Of The Kingdom" below.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Era"

"Red Alert"

"Hostage To The Empire"

"Our Labour, Our Idol, Our Pride"

"Punish The Poor"

"Gospel Of The Kingdom"

"Song Of Courage"

"The Fire Never Lies"

"Anti-Partisan"

"Standstill"

"Dead End Utopia"

"Your God Is A Tyrant"

"Benevolent Warfare"

"Gospel Of The Kingdom" video:

"Hostage To The Empire" video:

Before the album release Walking Dead On Broadway can be seen live in Germany. The band also announced the dates of their first Japan tour, supporting Annisokay. Find the band's tour itinerary here.

Lineup:

Nils Richber - Vocals

Michael Kalusche - Guitars

Maximilian Kette - Guitars

Kevin Klemm - Bass

Stephan Hoffmann - Drums

(Photo - Michael Bomke)