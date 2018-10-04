WALKING DEAD ON BROADWAY Release Dead Era Official Short Film

Leipzig, Germany's Walking Dead On Broadway have released the official Dead Era short film, containing three songs from their third studio album, Dead Era, out now via Long Branch Records. Watch below.

Dead Era is about twitching skeletons in the closet of history, which ultimately never were dead. Dead Era is a synonym for their musical evolution because of the deathcore roots of the band. This chapter will be closed with this album.

Order Dead Era here.

Tracklisting:

"Dead Era"

"Red Alert"

"Hostage To The Empire"

"Our Labour, Our Idol, Our Pride"

"Punish The Poor"

"Gospel Of The Kingdom"

"Song Of Courage"

"The Fire Never Lies"

"Anti-Partisan"

"Standstill"

"Dead End Utopia"

"Your God Is A Tyrant"

"Benevolent Warfare"

Lineup:

Nils Richber - Vocals

Michael Kalusche - Guitars

Maximilian Kette - Guitars

Kevin Klemm - Bass

Stephan Hoffmann - Drums

(Photo - Michael Bomke)