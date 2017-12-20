WALKING PAPERS Featuring DUFF MCKAGAN Launch New Video Trailer For Upcoming WP2 Album

Seattle’s Walking Papers, featuring Jefferson Angell (The Missionary Position), Benjamin Anderson (The Missionary Position), Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver), and Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees, Mad Season), will release the moody and carnal WP2, their second album with Loud & Proud Records on January 19th. A new video trailer can be found below.

“This record has exceeded my expectations of what I thought that might be,” says Jefferson Angell. “It perfectly captures the raw, explosive energy of a band primed from extensive touring while at the same time achieving the polish and elevation that comes from experimenting in the studio.”

WP2 is the follow-up to their 2013 critically acclaimed debut album. "Walking Papers is happier than a tornado in a trailer park to have our second record see the light of day via Loud & Proud Records,” says Angell. “It’s been a white-knuckled nail-biter since its conception, and we are pleased to have Tom and Madelyn behind the wheel as we make our way to the delivery room!"

Walking Papers have launched a PledgeMusic campaign for pre-orders here. There fans will find exclusive offers for merchandise, unique items and experiences with the band, and the only place to purchase the song "This Is How It Ends" along with its companion comic book by Angell, graphic novelist Matt Hayward, and artist Csaba Master.

Walking Papers WP2 tracklisting:

"My Luck Pushed Back"

"Death On The Lips"

"Red & White"

"Somebody Else"

"Yours Completely"

"Hard To Look Away"

"Before You Arrived"

"Don’t Owe Me Nothin’"

"This Is How It Ends"

"I Know You’re Lying"

"Into The Truth"

Trailers:

Walking Papers lineup:

Jefferson Angell - Vocals, Guitar

Barrett Martin - Drums, Vibes, Percussion, Backing Vocals

Duff McKagan - Bass

Benjamin Anderson - Keyboards, Backing Vocals

(Photo - Dean Karr)