WALKING PAPERS Join ALICE IN CHAINS Tour; Headline Dates Announced

Seattle’s Walking Papers will be hitting the road this spring with Alice In Chains, beginning April 28th in Boston. They will also be playing select headline dates as well as the WNOR Lunatic Luau.

The band features singer/songwriter Jefferson Angell, keyboardist/backing vocalist Benjamin Anderson (both from The Missionary Position), bassist Duff McKagan (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver), and drummer Barrett Martin (Screaming Trees, Mad Season) but because of previous commitments Duff McKagan and Barrett Martin will not be along for these dates. Instead Angell and Anderson will be joined by Nate Daley (guitar), Dan Spalding (bass, upright bass and baritone saxophone), Will Andrews (drums), and Gregor Lothian (saxophone).

“I first came across Alice in Chains while I was still in middle school and well before they redefined alternative hard rock,” says Jefferson Angell. “Their influence on me as a musician is immeasurable. To have them invite us as the support act on their upcoming US tour is an honor that validates me as an artist in ways that are both hard to imagine or explain.”

Walking Papers recently released WP2, their second album with Loud & Proud Records. WP2 is the follow up to their 2013 debut album.

Fans of Walking Papers can go to their PledgeMusic page here to find exclusive offers for merchandise, unique items and experiences with the band, and the only place to purchase the song "This Is How It Ends" along with its companion comic book by Angell, graphic novelist Matt Hayward, and artist Csaba Master.

All tour dates are below. More dates to be announced soon.

Tour Dates:

April

28 - Boston, MA - House of Blues (with Alice In Chains)

29 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Loft @ The Chance (Walking Papers headline date)

30 - Syracuse, NY - Landmark Theater (with Alice In Chains)

May

1 - Toronto, CA - Massey Hall (with Alice In Chains)

3 - Washington DC - Anthem (with Alice In Chains)

4 - Philadelphia, PA - Ortlieb’s Lounge (Walking Papers headline date)

5 - Virginia Beach, VA - United Home Loans Amphitheater (WNOR Lunatic Luau)

6 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall (Walking Papers headline date)

7 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (with Alice In Chains)

8 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (with Alice In Chains)

10 - Atlanta, GA - The Roxy (with Alice In Chains)

12 - Whitesburg, KY - Appalshop Theater (Walking Papers headline date)

15 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater (with Alice In Chains)

16 - South Bend, IN - Morris Performing Arts Centric (with Alice In Chains)

17 - Waterloo, IA - Spicoli’s Grill / Reverb Rock Garden (Walking Papers headline date)

18 - Lincoln, NE - Rye Room (Walking Papers headline date)