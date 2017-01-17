WALLS OF JERICHO Streaming New Video For “Forever Militant”

Eight years after The American Dream, Walls Of Jericho have found new allies in Napalm Records and released their latest record, No One Can Save You From Yourself, in 2016.

There's definitely no space for soft nuances! The band centered around power fronter Candace is famous for maddening riffing, downbeats and huge breakdowns. Fans worldwide count on the unmatched aggression and integrity of Detroit's daughter and sons – be it at their brutal live shows or on record.

Just in time for the European EMP Persistence tour together with Suicidal Tendencies and Agnostic Front to name just a few from this killer lineup, the band released a brand new music video for the track “Forever Militant”.

Walls Of Jericho commented on their music video: “We shot this over the summer of 2016 at With Full Force Festival as a headliner of the main stage. The band really wanted to show the world what our live shows are live no matter what stage we play big or small. Getting ready to support Suicidal Tendencies in 2017 brings us back to Europe in a large club setting and we can't be more excited to see everyone up close and more personal. “Forever Militant” is a stand out track on our new album so be ready to see us play this song every night on The Persistence Tour.”

Tour dates:

January

18 - Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

19 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

20 - Brno, Czech Republic - Sono

21 - Dresden, Germany - Eventwerk

22 - Torhout, Belgium - De Mast

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Grosse Freihet

24 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

25 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Werk

26 - Milano, Italy - Live Club

27 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

28 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

29 - London, England - O2 Forum Kentish Town