WALPYRGUS Premier New Song “Dead Girls”; Audio Streaming

Featuring an all-star cast of heavy metal veterans, North Carolina's Walpyrgus recently announced the forthcoming Cruz Del Sur Music release of full-length debut album, Walpyrgus Nights. The song “Dead Girls” from the upcoming release is available for streaming below.

The Walpyrgus Nights album will be released on compact disc, vinyl (featuring a 56-page comic book with lyrics!) and digital formats on June 9th. Pre-orders are available at this location.

Walpyrgus Nights represents the full realization of the potential of this dangerous meeting of Metal minds. Hook after hook, cascading guitar harmonies, anthemic soaring vocals, and epic unexpected twists and turns abound on this eight-song opus. It is a genuinely inspired, wild, fun ride through the annals of classic Hard Rock and early Metal with a distinct personality. The album, which features the artwork of Gustavo Sazes (Morbid Angel, Arch Enemy, Firewind), was recorded in a variety of locations over the course of two intense years under the guidance of Tom Phillips, mixed by longtime collaborator Kevin "131" Gutierrez (Raven, Deceased, Believer) and mastered by Bill Wolf (Raven, While Heaven Wept).

Tracklisting:

“The Dead Of Night”

“Somewhere Under Summerwind”

“Dead Girls”

“Lauralone”

“Palmystry”

“She Lives”

“Light Of A Torch” (Witch Cross cover)

“Walpyrgus Nights”

“Dead Girls”:

“Somewhere Under Summerwind”: