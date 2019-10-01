Wanting To Learn A New Instrument?

There’s hardly anything in life that has as much of an emotional impact as music. It’s always there for you, no matter how bad you’re feeling, and you can always count on it for some comfort in your darkest hours. Over the years, musicians and artists have given us some wonderful tunes that will stand the test of time, and you can’t help but wonder what goes on in those heads of theirs to come up with such majestic creations. You can actually find out for yourself if you pick up an instrument and started learning music yourself. Now, you might be thinking to yourself that you’re too old and you can’t possibly begin now, but it’s never too late to start learning to play a new instrument. And it can be a life-changing experience for you, but you just need to start.



Things you need to consider before picking up an instrument

What music you like listening to

This will definitely play the biggest factor in helping you decide what instrument you’re going to start learning. The kind of music you like will start narrowing it down to a couple of instruments, and then you could choose just one. For example, if metal music is your thing, then guitars and drums will come to mind as the most commonly popular instruments that have a very prominent sound in that kind of music. If we’re talking classical music, then the attention will shift to pianos and violins, for instance, or any other of the many instruments you hear in a symphony. Once you decide what your favorite genre is, you can start thinking clearly about which instrument you want to learn.

Budget

Another factor that you’ll have to take it into consideration, whether you like it or not, is your budget. Musical instruments vary in pricing, and some are much pricier than others. For instance, pianos are great and everything, and they are one of the most accessible instruments for beginners. But they’re also a bit pricey, especially if you’re going for something decent. A digital piano can set you back by anything from $500 to a couple of thousand dollars, and you’ll pay a lot more if you’re getting an upright piano –– which definitely sounds a lot better than a digital one. Guitars and violin are cheaper than pianos, and the difference between a good piano and a good violin in terms of price is huge. So, you definitely need to take the budget into consideration.

Why are you picking up the instrument?

That’s a very important question that you have to ask yourself early on. Why do you need to learn to play this instrument? Is it to play some of your favorite tunes alone at home, or do you plan on jamming with friends in a studio? Are you looking to start a band or become a professional concert musician? These are all questions that you have to ask because they will determine just what kind of instrument you’re going to get. Some instruments sound good when you are on your own, like the piano, and they’re a better option if you want to play a solo instrument that doesn’t require having others to compliment it. It’s different if you’re learning to play a flute or a trumpet, for example.

The level of difficulty is also something you have to consider. Some instruments will take you a longer time to learn, which is okay, but you have to know that. That is why you need to know why you want to learn this particular instrument, because if you need to progress fast, then there are some that you’re definitely going to stay away from since they take a lot of time to master.

Where are you going to practice?

The location in which you’re going to place the instrument is crucial, and it just might stop you from getting certain ones. Unless you have a soundproof, big room, for example, you can’t get a drum set to practice on. It’ll be too noisy for the neighbors if there’s no proofing, and if it’s too small, you wouldn’t be able to fit the drums in it. The same can be said of pianos which will need a decent space to fit in freely, especially if you’re going for the better models and getting yourself an upright one, or the even bigger grand piano.

Your schedule

Learning to play a musical instrument is a serious business, and you cannot afford to start unless you can spare some time to actually do it. In other words, you have to practice every day. How many hours you’re going to practice will differ from one instrument to the other, depending on just how difficult it is. So, your schedule is something you’re going to have to consider before choosing which one you’re going with, because unless you can spare enough time to learn and practice, it’d be pointless to even start.

Who will teach you?

Any progress you make will be by virtue of how much you practice, and how good your teacher is. You can’t pick up any instrument before you do a little digging to make sure there’s someone capable and experienced around to help you understand the instrument. Sure, it’s easy to find a piano teacher almost anywhere, but if you’re going to learn flute or the mandolin, your options will definitely be a bit more limited. So, never buy the instrument before you’re certain there’s someone around who will teach you how to play it, because let’s face it, trying to learn how to play an instrument on the internet isn’t really a good idea and it rarely works.

Do you have any physical limitations?

While you don’t need to hold the piano to play it, other instruments like the trumpet or saxophone require you to carry them. If you have any physical limitations or problems that would stop you from carrying even slightly heavy items, you should reconsider getting that trombone or sax.

What easy instruments can I start with?

Guitars

Guitars are some of the most accessible and easy instruments to start with, and you could never go wrong with whichever brand you pick up. They’re inexpensive, available everywhere, and just fun to learn, not to mention the fact that you can find teachers pretty easily and there will be a lot of good ones. The same can be said of bass guitars, which are just as fun to learn, if not more. Bass is definitely underrated, and it’s just a little bit easier to learn than a traditional guitar. There are plenty of great models out there, and you can get your hands on an awesome bass guitar for excellent prices.

Piano

Now, the piano is arguably the most accessible instrument you could start learning. Why? Because it’s really easy to create good sounds even during your first week. If you’re out of tune in a piano, it’s still listenable, but if you’re out of tune with a violin, for instance, you’ll hear screeching and all sorts of ungodly noises. Within a few months, you can actually play piano pieces that sound good and might even feel much more complicated than they are. That’s the great thing about the piano; it’s very encouraging to learn, and you can see progress as you move along. With some other instruments, it takes months to just master the right posture or the right handle, which can be frustrating because you’re not seeing the progress you want to see.

You could also find piano teachers quite easily, and they’re arguably the most available ones; you just need to pick up a phonebook and you’ll find dozens in your area. So, you won’t struggle to find a good teacher to help you get to know the instrument.

Harmonica

You’ve seen them in Westerns, and your favorite 70s action heroes always walked around with one. Who doesn’t love the sound of a harmonica? Bob Dylan traditionally played one, too, and some of his best songs had its distinct sound. Fortunately, a harmonica is also pretty easy to learn, and it’s one of the most versatile instruments you could pick up. Whether you’re playing rock, jazz, country, or blues music, there’s always a place for a harmonica and its unique vibe. Literally anyone could start playing the harmonica, at any age, and it’s rather difficult to sound bad playing one! It’s definitely a great choice for beginners of any age, and the fact that it is easy portable makes it an even better choice to start learning music.

Ukulele

While it might be a bit harder to find a teacher that exclusively teaches the ukulele, it still remains one of the easiest instruments you could start learning. It’s just four nylon strings, unlike six with the guitar, and that is why you can easily learn some chords and play a few songs within weeks. It’s also pretty cheap and you can find it in any music store for a very reasonable price. The great thing about the ukulele is also the fact that it’ll give you just the practice you need if you want to pick up a guitar in the future.

Tips to help you learn a new instrument

Choose carefully

We discussed earlier the importance of knowing how to choose the right instrument, but it’s also one of the most important factors that will decide whether or not you’re going to make something out of all this. Don’t just go with any instrument for the sake of doing it, because if you do that, chances are you won’t last long. When you choose an instrument that you really love, you’ll find the drive and time to practice, and you’ll make it a priority in your life.

Set the right expectations

One of the biggest reasons why people stop learning music, especially as adults, is the fact that they don’t set the right expectations. Learning music isn’t easy, and it will take time. That’s something you have to know from the get-go. You can’t expect to play Chopin after 3 months on the piano, or your favourite heavy metal song after 6 weeks on the guitar. Set the right expectations, and take it slowly. You’ll notice improvement with time, but it’s slow and you can’t let that fact discourage you. Keep at it, and be patient, and as time goes by, you’ll become much better and more capable.

Practice

The key to becoming good at an instrument is practice, and there’s no way around it. That’s why any music teacher will tell you to get the instrument at home, because the hour you spend together twice a week is definitely not enough for you to learn anything. The practice has to be a regular part of your daily routine, just as much as eating and drinking. Allocate a certain hour of every day in which you’ll do nothing but practice reading notes and playing the instrument. That’s the only way you’ll get better. “Practice makes perfect” applies to learn a musical instrument more than anything else really.

Listen to music

Whether or not you used to listen to a lot of music, it’s going to have to be another part of your daily routine if you want to learn an instrument. The more you listen, the easier it’ll be to pick up notes and scales, which will help you as you practice. Listening is a crucial part of learning to play any instrument, and it will make you a much better player with time.

Deciding to learn to play a musical instrument is one of the best decisions you could ever make. It’ll change your life in more ways than you could possibly imagine, and it’s something you’ll never regret, if you see it through. Remember to start with reasonable expectations, and take your time; it’s not a race and you can’t expect to be a concert musician within a year or two. Let the process flow naturally, and take comfort in the fact that you’ll be able to play some of your absolute favourite tunes, which is extremely rewarding.