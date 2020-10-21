WAR CURSE Signs Worldwide Deal With Blacklight Media Records / Metal Blade Records

Blacklight Media Records / Metal Blade Records welcome War Curse to its worldwide roster.

Formed in 2013 in Cincinnati, OH, War Curse unleashed their debut full-length Final Days (Static Tension Recordings / Iron Mouth) in 2015. Their sophomore record, Eradication (Svart Records), was released in 2019. War Curse's upcoming album - and Blacklight Media Records / Metal Blade Records debut - will surely please fans and critics once again upon its release in 2021.

Guitarist Justin Roth comments: "It's hard to believe that we made it from the basement to Metal Blade Records in 7 years, but it's proof that hard work still pays off. Now with Blacklight Media and the entire Metal Blade crew behind us, we have an opportunity to capitalize on that effort and realize the full potential of War Curse. We couldn't be more thankful or excited."

Forged in tradition and unconcerned with industry trends, War Curse walks a path blazed by thrash metal titans of yesteryear while creating a distinct imprint of their own. High energy shows across the world garnered War Curse the reputation of being a must-see live act, captivating fans young and old with their thoughtfully written, no-holds-barred brand of metal. The band's true-to-roots Bay Area sound has resonated with crowds and media alike, giving War Curse the ability to transcend genre lines and appeal to everyone from diehards to casuals. Simply put, War Curse is a sleeping giant ready to emerge as the next torchbearer.

Stay tuned for more news about War Curse coming soon.

War Curse lineup:

Blaine Gordon - vocals

Justin Roth - guitar

Joshua Murphy - guitar

James Goetz - drums

Johnnie Wallace - bass

(Photo - Brian Vogel)