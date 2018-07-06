WARBEAST – Frontman Bruce Corbitt To Return To The Stage For 2018 Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Ceremony

Warbeast frontman Bruce Corbitt, who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer last year, will return to the stage this weekend for a special three-song Warbeast set at the Fort Worth Weekly Music Awards Ceremony where the band will be inducted into the 2018 Fort Worth Weekly Hall Of Fame.



A treatable though rarely curable disease, Corbitt faced the likelihood that he would never be able to sing again and performed what he believed to be his final show last May at the Rail Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Corbitt endured a series of radiation and chemo treatments before undergoing esophagostomy surgery. A PET scan later revealed that the cancer had already metastasized to his lymph nodes and was now terminal. Doctors guessed the singer might only have three to six months to live. In seeking a second opinion, Corbitt was approved for experimental immunotherapy but a week later was told he had the wrong type of tumor. The cancer continued to spread, and he was forced to start last resort chemo treatments immediately in an attempt to lengthen his life. With an unbreakable will to live, Corbitt would go on to stun doctors.

"In addition to the treatments, I've also fought the cancer with my own protocol with the help of others," says the singer. "I'm using Rick Simpson oil, CBD oil, and liquid vitamin C treatments too. So between the chemo and all of that, we got the recent PET scan and blood work results that showed something is working. Some of the cancer is now completely gone in some lymph nodes and the others are shrinking."



Wrote Corbitt of the band's Fort Worth Weekly Music Hall Of Fame induction, "For those who haven't already heard, Warbeast was asked to reunite to play a three-song set at this year's Fort Worth Weekly Awards. Warbeast was chosen as part of their 2018 Hall Of Fame Class. So I've decided to give it a shot for such a special occasion. Jono Garrett [Mos Generator, Turbid North] will be playing drums for us because Joey [Gonzalez] is out on tour... I'm really excited and thankful to the Fort Worth Weekly for showing us this much appreciation. I'm proud that I'm even feeling good enough right now to be able to attempt it. But I do know my limitations and I will be careful. All I know is I get to experience that feeling of being on stage again... and that's why I keep on fighting. Because good things do finally happen if you can just hang in there long enough. You know damn well!"

Warbeast released their Enter The Arena full-length last year via Philip H. Anselmo's Housecore Records. Captured at Anselmo's famed Nodferatu's Lair, mixed by Mike Thompson at the Riff Factory, and mastered by Lee Russell, the ten-track offering stands among band's most potent, volatile, and unrepentantly powerful output to date.

(Photo by: Eric Younkin Jr.)