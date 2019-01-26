WARBEAST / RIGOR MORTIS Frontman BRUCE CORBITT Dead From Cancer

Warbeast / Rigor Mortis vocalist Bruce Corbitt has lost his battle with esophageal cancer and died yesterday (January 25th) at his home in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas area at the age of 56.







Watch a live dedication by Philip H Anselmo & the Illegals below:

Corbitt recently posted a video update on Facebook, found here.

A treatable though rarely curable disease, Corbitt faced the likelihood that he would never be able to sing again and performed what he believed to be his final show in May 2018 at the Rail Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Corbitt endured a series of radiation and chemo treatments before undergoing esophagostomy surgery. A PET scan later revealed that the cancer had already metastasized to his lymph nodes and was now terminal. Doctors guessed the singer might only have three to six months to live. In seeking a second opinion, Corbitt was approved for experimental immunotherapy but a week later was told he had the wrong type of tumor. The cancer continued to spread, and he was forced to start last resort chemo treatments immediately in an attempt to lengthen his life. With an unbreakable will to live, Corbitt would go on to stun doctors.

Warbeast released their Enter The Arena full-length in 2017 via Philip H. Anselmo's Housecore Records. Captured at Anselmo's famed Nodferatu's Lair, mixed by Mike Thompson at the Riff Factory, and mastered by Lee Russell, the ten-track offering stands among band's most potent, volatile, and unrepentantly powerful output to date.