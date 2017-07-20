WARBEAST Streaming New Track “Punishment For Gluttony”

Enter The Arena is the impending new full-length from Texas thrash metal behemoths Warbeast. Set for release on August 4th via Philip H. Anselmo's Housecore Records, the punishing, ten-track production was captured at Anselmo's famed Nodferatu's Lair, mixed by Mike Thompson at the Riff Factory, and mastered by Lee Russell. The record features newest Warbeast recruits, guitarist Drew Shoup and bassist Lyric Ferchaud, and stands among band's most potent, volatile, and unrepentantly powerful offering yet. Check out the new track “Punishment For Gluttony”, available for streaming below.

Enter The Arena pre-order bundles are currently available at Housecore Records.

Tracklisting:

“Centuries Of Poisoned Soil”

“Punishment For Gluttony”

“Orchestration Of Violence”

“Maze Of The Minotaur”

“Hitchhiker”

“Chemicals Consuming”

“Enter The Arena”

“The Scalping”

“Conjuration With The Devil”

“Ancient Hate”

“Punishment For Gluttony”:

"Maze Of The Minotaur":

The release of Warbeast's Enter The Arena follows Corbitt's recent esophageal cancer diagnosis. A treatable though rarely curable disease, Corbitt faces the likelihood that he will never be able to sing again. The singer, who is currently undergoing an intensive schedule of radiation treatments, played his final show on Saturday, May 27th at the Rail Club in Fort Worth, Texas. View the farewell footage below:

(Photo - Eric Younkin Jr.)