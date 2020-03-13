WARBRINGER Debut Music Video For New Song "The Black Hand Reaches Out"

So-Cal thrash metal force, Warbringer, recently announced the upcoming release of their brand new full-length album, Weapons Of Tomorrow, out April 24 via Napalm Records. Today, the band has dropped a throttling, cinematic new music video for their brand new single, “The Black Hand Reaches Out” - both of which reference the events surrounding the assassination of Franz Ferdinand - an event that is commonly believed to have spurred the start of WWI.

Vocalist John Kevill: "‘The Black Hand Reaches Out’ is the second track we are releasing from Weapons Of Tomorrow, along with an accompanying music video. The song and video both reference the Serbian paramilitary nationalist group, known as "The Black Hand." This was the organization that plotted the Franz Ferdinand assassination in Sarajevo - probably the most consequential terrorist attack of all time. Not a conspiracy theory, but an actual conspiracy. The song's lyrics represent the orders coming from the organization to the (expendable) agent. The song itself is a mid-tempo stomper with a sneaky, clandestine feel, and is one of the many different forms of thrash assault that we are bringing to you all with Weapons of Tomorrow.”

Check out the brand new video below, directed by Lenny Vitulli of Red Riot Films, which also features acting cameos from the band members themselves.

Weapons Of Tomorrow was recorded with acclaimed producer Mike Plotnikoff - producer on Woe To The Vanquished and for artists such as In Flames and Fear Factory - and mixed by Zack Ohren, who is credited for the mix on Warbringer’s sophomore album, Waking Into Nightmares, as well as his work with artists like Machine Head and Immolation.

Weapons Of Tomorrow contains a variety of themes, presenting a self-contained concept with each track, but ultimately focuses on the over-arching notion of modern technology endangering society rather than advancing it.

John Kevill says about the lyrical content of Weapons Of Tomorrow: “I put a lot of thought and detail into the lyrical content of this album. There’s often a ‘storytelling’ component, in which the song’s lyrics develop or turn along with the music and structure of the song. All in all, Weapons Of Tomorrow contains elements of our previous album, Woe to the Vanquished, but takes them further and in new and exciting directions.”

Weapons Of Tomorrow will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case Edition

- CD & Shirt Bundle

- Digital Album

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Blue Gatefold Edition – limited 200 copies

- Wooden Box Set: Bonus CD, Logo Lighter, Flag – limited 500 sets

- LP (Black) & Shirt Bundle - US Store Only

- Skateboard – US Store Only

- Album Cover Shirt + Skateboard + Jewel Case - US Store Only

- Album Cover Shirt + Skateboard + Vinyl - US Store Only

Weapons Of Tomorrow tracklisting:

"Firepower Kills"

"The Black Hand Reaches Out"

"Crushed Beneath The Tracks"

"Defiance Of Fate"

"Unraveling"

"Heart Of Darkness"

"Power Unsurpassed"

"Outer Reaches"

"Notre Dame (King Of Fools)"

"Glorious End"

(Photo - Alex Solca)