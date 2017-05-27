WARBRINGER - Video Interview And Live Footage From Oakland Show Posted
May 27, 2017, 9 minutes ago
Warbringer frontman John Kevill spoke with Capital Chaos TV on the first stop of the band's North American tour with Destruction and Jungle Rot. Check out the interview below along with live footage from their show in Oakland, CA
On listening to and playing metal
Kevill: "When people ask me whats my favorite metal album, I've answered that question so many times, I still like it, I still care about it and I'm never gonna be one of those people that plays heavy metal and is like I don't like heavy metal like that dude from Mastodon, don't fuckin play heavy metal if you don't like it, its really artistically dishonest, isn't it. He's not the only dude, but there's this attitude, within certain parts of the metal community, metal musicians, that to be too cool for this kind of stuff....if you are the owner of the cheesecake factory, you just have to deal with it, because that's your fuckin business."
On reading reviews
Kevill: "I put so much of myself and my life into this album, I cant not look (at reviews). If you want to say on our first record, Warbringer is copying the 80's and offering nothing new, well we were 19 and there probably some truth to that. But i think we realized that, and very quickly addressed that, we were a very young and new band with no experience basically. And I think we had an extremely rapid and distinctive evolution, people to this day still treat us as if we are making our first album over and over again and we really haven't been. That's what bothers me most about reviews, that perception."
On March 31st, Warbringer released their monumental fifth record, entitled Woe To The Vanquished, via Napalm Records. It was produced and mixed by Mike Plottnikoff (Fear Factory, In Flames), mastered by Howie Weinberg (Slayer, Pantera) with cover art by the esteemed Andreas Marschall (Sodom, Blind Guardian, Obituary).
Album formats:
- Regular Jewel Case Edition
- 1LP Gatefold Edition (black & other coloured editions)
- Super Deluxe Wooden Box Warchest Edition (CD, exclusive 2 track 7" single, flag, band logo dog tags) only available via the Napalm Records webstores in the US and Europe - strictly limited to 500 copies
Tracklisting:
“Silhouettes”
“Woe To The Vanquished”
“Remain Violent”
“Shellfire”
“Descending Blade”
“Spectral Asylum”
“Divinity Of Flesh”
“When The Guns Fell Silent”
Bonus 7" Single trackisting:
“Evil Dead” (Death cover featuring Chris Monroy of Skeletal Remains)
“Arc Lite” (Coroner cover featuring Jadran 'Conan' Gonzalez of Exmortus)
Album stream:
Track-by-track Part 1:
“Remain Violent” video:
"Silhouettes" video:
More info on Woe To The Vanquished and the story behind it described by singer John Kevill, who is not only fronting Warbringer, but also studying to be a history professor:
Woe To The Vanquished “making of” :
