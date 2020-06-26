WARDRUNA – First Two Album From Runaljod Trilogy Reissued On Vinyl

The two first albums from the Runaljod trilogy are out on new coloured reissue vinyl via Indie Recordings. Wardruna is a Nordic folk musical project by Einar Selvik. The first three releases are a unique interpretation of the Elder Futhark, and sung in Norwegian, Old Norse and Proto-Norse.

Runaljod - gap var Ginnunga is available on marbled white/blue 2LP. Runaljod - Yggdrasil is available on marbled olive green/black 2LP.

Order here.

After being forced to postpone the release of their upcoming album Kvitravn to January 22, 2021 due to extenuating circumstances throughout the world, traditional Nordic folk outfit Wardruna decided now was not the time to be silent and headed into the studio to write and record a new song, "Lyfjaberg." The title translates to English as a 'healing-hill' or 'healing-mountain' and is known from Norse mythology and the Eddic poem Fjölsvinnsmál as a place of comfort and cure for the sick and sore who manage to climb the mountain and bear offerings at its shrines. Wardruna filmed a music video for "Lyfjaberg" that was filmed in the mountains of the island Tustna in Norway.

The band shot the video in early May, when suddenly winter decided to return with full strength, and they ended up wading in half a meter of snow for three days and nights. On many levels, the process of making of this video reflected the meaning of the song itself. They all had to climb a few of their inner mountains to get it done.

"The song expresses that climbing a tough mountain, both in reality and metaphorically, is a mental as well as a physical effort," shares founding member and composer Einar Selvik. "I have tried to write this journey up the mountain as one for the mind and spirit as much as the feet and body. Anything of true value, comes at a true cost."

Pre-order options for Kvitravn are available via digital download here. The album is also available on CD and 180-gram 2LP gatefold vinyl (black or ltd. Edition white) here.

Tracklisting (with translations):

"Synkverv" (Turn-sight)

"Kvitravn" (White Raven)

"Skugge" (Shadow)

"Grá" (Grey)

"Fylgjutal" (Speech of the Fetch)

"Munin" (Memory)

"Kvit hjort" (White Stag)

"Viseveiding" (Song-hunting)

"Ni" (Nine)

"Vindavlarljod" (Song of the wind-bred)

"Andvevarljod" (Song of the Spirit-weavers)

"Grá" video:

North American tour dates listed below.

September

24 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

25 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

26 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

28 - Boston, MA - The Orpheum Theater

29 - Montreal, QC - M Telus

30 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

October

2 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

3 - Minneapolis, MN - The State Theatre

6 - Calgary, AB - Jack Singer Concert Hall

8 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

9 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

10 - Salem, OR - Elsinore Theatre

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

14 - Oakland, CA - Paramount Theatre

16 - El Cajon, CA - Magnolia

17 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

18 - Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre

20 - Dallas, TX - The Majestic Theatre

(Photo - Kim Öhrling)