WARFECT Release "Into The Fray" Lyric Video

Fast screaming guitar tunes pave the way as brutal madness unfolds on “Into The Fray”. Swedish thrash metal war machine, Warfect, pushes itself through spheres of pure heaviness directly into your core on their third single fresh off the new album, Spectre Of Devastation, to be released this Friday, November 13.

Warfect on ”Into The Fray”: “The song 'Into The Fray' is about the Russian submarine disaster when Kursk sank during a military training operation and the horrors the crew faced during this event. The music is not only fast but has also heavy mid-tempo sections - perfect for headbanging - and takes a more melodic turn coming into the chorus. Check it out!”

Watch the lyric video for “Into The Fray” below:

For over a decade, Warfect have brought their blackened thrash metal to the hordes. Now, four years after the release of their previous full-length, Scavengers, the Swedish thrash metal three-piece hailing from Uddevalla are even more forceful and have announced their furious new offering, Spectre Of Devastation, out November 13. After recently signing with Napalm Records, Warfect are now taking the next step with their fourth album by unveiling a true thrash metal engine.

The eight songs of Spectre of Devastation convince with on-point production and the great mastering skills of Grammy winning producer Flemming Rasmussen, who burst onto the scene by working on Rainbow’s Difficult To Cure and Metallica’s all time genre classics Ride The Lightning, Masters Of Puppets and ...And Justice For All, before he won the Grammy for his work on the legendary song “One”.

Spectre Of Devastation will be available in the following formats:

- 1-CD Jewel Case

- LP Gatefold Black

- LP Gatefold Blue (limited to 100 copies)

- LP Gatefold Red (limited to 100 copies)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Spectre Of Devastation tracklisting:

"Spectre Of Devastation"

"Pestilence"

"Rat King"

"Left To Rot"

"Hail Caesar"

"Into The Fray"

"Colossal Terror"

"Witch Burner"

"Dawn Of The Red"

“Left To Rot” video:

"Pestilence" video:

Warfect are:

Fredrik Wester - Guitar/Vocals

Kris Wallstrom- Bass

Manne Flood - Drums

(Photo - Mikael Martinsson)