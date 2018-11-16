WARKINGS - "We Are Four Ancient Warriors From Way Back In Time" (Video)

In a new video interview with music journalist Joel Gausten, bassist The Viking from theatrical Norwegian metal warriors Warkings discusses the band’s just-released debut album, Reborn, and offers intriguing insight into the band’s backstory. An excerpt from the chat appears below:



Joel Gausten: To start with some of the basic things with the album, the title is Reborn, and the cover of the album is quite provocative. Where does the word ‘reborn’ play into the theme of this album? What exactly is being ‘reborn’ in terms of your material and the outlook your presenting on this album?



The Viking: "We are four ancient warriors from way back in time. We all died on the battlefield, and we met each other in the afterlife. The Allfather – Odin – sent us back to Earth to play Heavy Metal. That’s why we called the album Reborn, because that’s what we are. We are now back."



The complete video interview is available below.

Napalm Records will release Warkings' debut album, Reborn, on November 16th. Pre-order the album here.

Today, it is not only Warkings Wednesday, it's Warkings week! Starting last Friday with unveiling the third single "The Last Battle", today The Spartan raises his voice to spread the stories of the most heroic battles of his time, before the whole story will be Reborn this Friday.

300 Spartans against the Empire - this heroic fight can't be forgotten and so Odin sent The Spartan as one of the four Kings Of War back to planet earth. This brave king was one of the few who stood side by side to hold the place of doom when the superiority of the Empire tried to fight them back, armed by not much more than their iron will.

Spartans are men of few words. They prefer to go straight to action. So The Spartan summoned two attendants: From the seventh circle of hell, the Queen Of The Damned arises to lend her voice to the Warkings! Hear (and watch) her in the video below. For the album Reborn that appears next Friday, Odin sent another of his disciples for the song. Stay tuned!

Queen Of The Damned: "I've come a long way to meet the kings again. Now listen to the sound of our voices dancing with the screams of our weapons."

Reborn album details below.

Tracklisting:

"Give Em War"

"Never Surrender"

"Hephaistos"

"Gladiator"

"Holy Storm"

"Battle Cry"

"Fire Falling Down"

"Sparta"

"The Last Battle"

"Die Flut" (Bonus Track)

"The Last Battle":

"Hephaistos" lyric video:

"Gladiator" video:

Tour dates:

December (with Dragony, Illuminata, Titan Killer)

8 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

January (with Amaranthe, Follow The Cipher)

31 - Nijmegen, Netherlands Doornroosje

February (with Amaranthe, Follow The Cipher)

1 - Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

2 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Grünspan

6 - Malmö, Sweden - KB

7 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Pustervik

8 - Helsingborg, Sweden - Tivoli

9 - Örebro, Sweden - Frimis

11 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

12 - Uppsala, Sweden - Katalin

13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben

July

3-6 - Ballenstedt, Germany - Rockharz Festival