WARRANT Drummer STEVEN SWEET Diagnosed With Prostate Cancer; GoFundMe Campaign Launched

Warrant drummer Steven Sweet has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. A message from Warrant follows:

"Our brother Steven is in need of our assistance to help him beat prostrate cancer. Please do what you feel comfortable with love, donate, share, everything will help! Love to Steven and his family and much love to our friends, family and fans."

A message at the GoFundMe campaign page, launched by Sweet's friend Glenn Noyes, states: "My dear friend Steven Sweet, the drummer for Warrant, has recently been diagnosed with moderately aggressive prostate cancer. He has an amazing emotional support group in place to help him beat this cancer in his wife Beth, two beautiful children, his bandmates, family, friends and fans. His positive attitude is a great start, but ahead he faces many medical hurdles and many months of post procedural time, not being able to perform live and support his family.

"We are reaching out to the drumming and music community to help Steven generate some funds to help him with the high costs of medical care, travel to treatment on the East coast and costs not covered by insurance. Treatments start this week so there is definite urgency to this.

"I’m asking all of you to help by contributing any amount, so Steven can hopefully put this behind him.

"Please forward and share this via all methods with anyone you know that is a friend, fan or has been associated with Steven."