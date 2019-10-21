WARRANT's Dirty 30 Tour Hits Orlando - "A Day In The Life Of" Video Streaming

Warrant have released the video below (edited by Steven Sweet), along with the following comment from guitarist Erik Turner:

“A day in the life of, well, Warrant! Band, crew and fans, working, laughing and rocking together to make a day and night of it at the very cool Ace Cafe In (eventually, after hurricane Nestor moved on) sunny Orlando, FL. We have the best fans, friends and coworkers; what more could we wish for? Well, I’m sure a lot... but we are thankful for all of it!"

Warrant performs next on October 26 at Glass Cactus in Grapevine, TX. Find the band's tour itinerary here.