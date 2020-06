The Headbangers Ball is back in the form of the Metalhead Bash. Episode #2 is bigger, better, and funnier. Playing videos by Stryper, Badlands, Twisted Sister, Warrant, Testament, Yngwie Malmsteen, and many more.

Special guests Joey Allen from Warrant and Jesse Damon from Silent Rage call in to chat. Hosted by Metal Mike from the 80’s Glam Metalcast. Check it out here.