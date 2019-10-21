WARSENAL - Canadian Speed Metal Trio Debuts "Doomed From Birth" Lyric Video

Canadian speed metal merchants Warsenal have unveiled the official lyric video for "Doomed From Birth". The track comes by way of the band's impending new full-length, Feast Your Eyes, set for worldwide release November 15th on Svart Records.

Comments guitarist / vocalist Mathieu Rondeau of the track, "This one is a really energetic and in-your-face type of song with riffs flying left and right. It has the Warsenal madness written all over it. It was one of the first songs I wrote after Barn Burner. Even the main riff was composed before our first album was done, so you can really feel that this song is some kind of a 'bridge' between the two. It's perfect for fans old and new."

"On the lyrics side, this song is a very personal one, but I know it will connect with most people. It is about genetic diseases and conditions. My father had cancer a few years ago and luckily, he's okay now, but, once the fear of anything bad or fatal happening to him passed, the thought that I might have it sleeping in me as well stayed. Not that I'm extremely afraid; it's life, but the really frightening part is to think that I could pass it on to my own children, eventually, and that it can keep going on and on. The fear of contracting this disease is nothing compared to the fear of giving it to someone you love, especially when you have absolutely no control over that matter. So, there you go. For those who say that thrash and speed metal lyrics are stupid or meaningless, we're here to prove you otherwise, not only on this track, but on the whole album."

The follow-up to 2015's Barn Burner debut, Feast Your Eyes boasts the band's most forward-thinking assortment of speed / thrash metal rippers to date, and is sure to snap the necks of younger fans and disciples of the old-school alike.

Tracklisting:

"Forever Lost"

"I Am The Blade"

"Lords Of Rifftown"

"Insatiable Hunger"

"Doomed From Birth"

"You Better Run"

"Burning Ships"

"Feast Your Eyes"

"Crystal Ship"

"Forever Lost" video:

