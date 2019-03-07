WATAIN Banned In Singapore; Tonight's Concert Canceled Due To "History Of Denigrating Religions And Promoting Violence"

Singapore has banned Swedish black metal band Watain from performing a concert tonight, Thursday, March 7th, over concerns about the band’s history of “denigrating religions and promoting violence”, reports Reuters.

Watain has gained an avid following thanks to its nightmarish live shows, which have included performing Satanic ceremonies on stage and dousing their fans with blood. The Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) said it canceled the concert following an assessment submitted to it by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

“MHA has expressed serious concerns about the concert, given the band’s history of denigrating religions and promoting violence, which has potential to cause enmity and disrupt Singapore’s social harmony,” the IMDA said in a statement.

